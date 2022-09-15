Renowned artist & political activist Jyoti Prasad Saikia passes away

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, Sept 14: Jyoti Prasad Saikia, a renowned artist, socialite & political activist died of cardiac attack on Monday at a private nursing home here. It is to be mentioned here that Jyoti Prasad Saikia was a renowned artist and was associated with amateur theatre and numerous socio-cultural organisations.

His remarkable performance in Bhogjora, Emuthi Chaul, Siraj, and Kiyo kept him shaken in theatrical life. He also performed in different plays with renowned figures including Kalaguru Bishnuprasad Rabha, Phani Sarma, Nipon Goswami, Durga Goswami, Chandradhar Goswami, Tulsi Das, Suren Mahanta and Chetana (Das) Talukdar.

Saikia was a bank manager and retired as manager in SBI from Nalbari branch. He was 76. He is survived by his only daughter and son-in-law and two grand-children.

On receiving the information of his death, along with several organisations, Sonitpur Zila Sahitya Sabha, Baan Theatre, Mahila Samiti, Mazgaon Sankar Mandir, District Congress Committee, Mazgaon Panchayat, Journalist’ Association of Assam and many well-wishers, friends thronged his residence to pay their last respect to the departed soul.