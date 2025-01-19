Renowned dignitaries voice concern against minority treatment in Bangladesh

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Jan 18: Former Judge of Gauhati High Court Ajit Borthakur has expressed concern over the hostile situation prevailing in the neighbouring state of Bangladesh.

Speaking as the chief guest during a panel discussion on the topic named ‘Violation of human rights laws against Hindus and other religious minorities’ organised by Adhivakta Parishad, Jorhat district unit, at the Jorhat Law College on Saturday, Borthakur highlighted that the rights guaranteed under the Constitution of Bangladesh for protection of citizens are now in question.

“Incidents of the kind prevailing in Bangladesh are not at all acceptable, especially in a civilised world. The global community has taken note of it and is keeping a close watch,” Borthakur stated citing the recent affairs in the state against the Hindu community and other religious minorities under the present caretaker government are a matter of concern.

On the other hand, Monishankar Dutta, assistant professor of the Department of Juridical Studies, Dibrugarh University, in his address, emphasised on historical background regarding human rights violations in Bangladesh.

Stating that this is not the first time that atrocities against Hindus have been committed, Dutta said, “Every citizen has a right to get legal aid and engage a lawyer of his own choice to represent himself before the judiciary.”

Dutta was also the guest of honour at the event.

Earlier, Kuldeep Baishya, state general secretary of Adhivakta Parishad, said that the event was not merely a discussion on the issue, but a call for the protection of human lives and a protest against ongoing gross human rights violation of Hindus and other religious minorities in Bangladesh at present.

Bankim Sarma, state vice-president of the lawyers’ body, in his address, too expressed anguish over the prevailing situation in Bangladesh over the attacks on Hindus and other religious groups.

Monu Baruah, president of the Jorhat district unit of Adhivakta Parishad, gave his presidential remark, while Angshuman Baruah, general secretary of the Jorhat district unit of the body, offered the vote of thanks.

Meanwhile, S Keyel, zonal secretary of Akhil Bharatiya Adhivakta Parishad, also attended the programme.