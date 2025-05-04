24.1 C
Sunday, May 4, 2025
Repolling in 43 booths to take place today  

70 pc voter turnout recorded in first phase of panchayat

GUWAHATI, May 3: Repolling will be held in 43 booths in five districts of Assam where panchayat elections were held in the first phase.

According to an official source, repolling will be held in 31 booths of Hailakandi, eight in Sribhumi, two in Lakhimpur and one each in Golaghat and Majuli.

The repolling will be held on May 4.

Meanwhile, a voter turnout of 70.2 per cent was recorded in the first phase of the panchayat polls in Assam.

The first phase of polling was held on Friday at 12,916 booths in 14 districts, and 89.59 lakh people were eligible to cast their votes, they said.

Voting began at 7.30 am and ended at 4.30 pm, but those who had entered the booths within that time exercised their franchise till late in the night, sources added.

A few incidents of violence were reported from the Cachar district, but polling was peaceful in the remaining places.

Majuli recorded the highest turnout of 80.02 per cent, while Sonitpur recorded the lowest at 61 per cent.

The second phase of polls will be held on May 7. The counting of votes will take place on May 11.

A total of 348 zila parishad and anchalik parishad seats have already been decided uncontested, with the ruling BJP-led NDA establishing a lead by bagging 325 seats, according to the State Election Commission.

Panchayat elections are being held in 28 districts. The rest of the seven districts are under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution and governed at the local level by autonomous councils. (PTI)

