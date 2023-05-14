Research articles on ancient literature released

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, May 13: A book comprising a collection of articles by eminent writer and a well-known researcher and scholar of Ramayana literature Dr Malini was released in a solemn ceremony held at a hotel here on Saturday.

The book titled ‘Mahakavyar Chinta Prabhas’, published by Purbanchal Prakash, Guwahati, was released by writer and Editor of Niyomiya Barta Naresh Kalita.

The welcome address of the book-release function, jointly organised by Purbanchal Prakash, Guwahati and Mahakabya Adhyan Kendra (The Epic Study Centre Jorhat,) was delivered by writer and owner of Purbanchal Prakash, Nabin Baruah.

Well-known Assamese language expert and former general secretary of Asam Sahitya Sabha Dr Basanta Kumar Goswami, inaugurated the programme, anchored by noted educationist and a writer Dr Aditi Bezbaruah.

Dr Goswami, principal of Sibsagar Commerce College and an educationist Dr Saumar Jyoti Mahanta, senior journalist and a former President of Jorhat Press Club, Shankab Kaushik Baruah and Naresh Kalita, and earlier Nabin Baruah , while addressing the gathering lauded the efforts of Dr Malini in carrying out research on ancient literature.

Dr Malini, who is also the secretary of Adhyan Kendra, offered the vote of thanks. It may be mentioned here that Dr Malini is also a former CSIR-NEIST scientist and a recipient of several awards and honours.

