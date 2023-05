HT Correspondent

DEMOW, May 12: Gakul Chetia (72), a resident of Demow Sukapha Nagar and retired headmaster of 673 No Demow Town Primary School passed away on Thursday morning. Gakul Chetia was suffering from old age ailments. His demise has been widely condoled in the area. Gakul Chetia was the vice president of Congress Demow Mandal. The Thowra Congress leader paid their last respect to Gakul Chetia on Thursday. He left behind his wife, son and a host of relatives.

