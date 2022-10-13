Road mishap kills NDRF jawan

HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, Oct 12: One Keshav Thapa (25), a jawan of NDRF deployed at Jorhat and son of Jay Bahadur Thapa of Kumolia, died in a road accident on Tuesday near Balijan under Gohpur sub-division.

According to information, Keshav was on his way to Jorhat when his motorcycle collided with a mini truck near Balijan and he died on the spot. Later, the body was sent for postmortem.

He was closely associated with many socio-cultural organisations including Ekalavya Youth Club, Gram Sahayog Kosh, Madhya Kumolia Durga Puja celebration committee, AAGSU Biswanath district committee besides others.

He leaves behind his father, mother, two brothers, a sister along with a host of relatives.

Biswanath district committee of AAGSU (All Assam Gorkha Students’ Union) expressed deep condolence on the untimely demise of Keshab Thapa in a press release issued by the district committee of AAGSU.