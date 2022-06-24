RPF of NFR rescue 4 minors from stations

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 23: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of NF Railway successfully rescued 4 minors during routine checking on June 20 and 21, 2022 at different railway stations over NF Railway. The rescued minors were handed over to guardian/Childline for their safe custody and further course of action.

On June 20, a RPF team of Meri Saheli/New Jalpaiguri, while checking at New Jalpaiguri station, rescued one minor boy. In another incident on June 21, the same team of RPF/Meri Saheli/New Jalpaiguri while checking at New Jalpaiguri station rescued one minor girl. Later, the rescued minors were handed over to Railway Childline/New Jalpaiguri for safe custody and further course of action.

In another incident on June 21, a team of RPF/Dimapur rescued one minor girl from Dimapur station while performing their duty. Later, the rescued minor was handed over to Railway Childline/Dimapur for her safe custody and further course of action

Moreover, in another incident on June 21, a RPF team of Katihar (East) while conducting a routine check at Katihar station, rescued one minor girl. Later, the rescued minor girl was handed over to her family member after proper verification.

A new initiative under ‘Meri Saheli’ has been initiated over NF Railway and functioning round the clock to make aware women/child passengers about the safety/security and use of helpline no-139 in case of any exigency.