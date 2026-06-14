RPF recovers contraband worth Rs 62 lakh, rescues eight minors in major NFR operations

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 13: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) conducted a series of successful operations between June 9 and 10, leading to the recovery of contraband worth over Rs 62.45 lakh, the rescue of eight minors and the apprehension of seven offenders across multiple states.

- Advertisement -

According to NFR, the operations were carried out across railway stations and trains in Assam, Bihar, Tripura, Nagaland and West Bengal as part of efforts to strengthen railway security, curb illegal activities and ensure passenger safety.

During the two-day drive, RPF personnel detected 19 cases and recovered 12.666 kg of ganja valued at over Rs 6.33 lakh, 279.21 grams of brown sugar worth more than Rs 55.84 lakh and 155 bottles of illicit liquor valued at approximately Rs 28,000. The force also recovered three stolen mobile phones worth around Rs 45,000.

In addition to the seizure of contraband, RPF personnel rescued eight minors, including five boys and three girls, and apprehended seven individuals in connection with various offences.

One of the most significant achievements was the seizure of 279.21 grams of brown sugar at Badarpur Railway Station. Acting in coordination with the Government Railway Police (GRP) and the Special Intelligence Branch (SIB), RPF personnel apprehended one person and recovered the narcotic substance valued at more than Rs 55.84 lakh. The accused was subsequently handed over to the GRP for legal action under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

- Advertisement -

Apart from enforcement activities, RPF personnel also provided timely medical assistance to three passengers at New Jalpaiguri, Araria and Tinsukia railway stations. Through prompt coordination with railway medical teams and local healthcare facilities, the passengers received immediate first aid and necessary treatment.

NFR officials stated that the operations underscore the RPF’s commitment to combating crime, protecting vulnerable individuals and ensuring a safe and secure environment for railway passengers.

The railway authorities said the successful drives reflect the force’s continued focus on maintaining a passenger-centric railway ecosystem while strengthening vigilance against illegal activities across the Northeast Frontier Railway network.