25 C
Guwahati
Monday, May 19, 2025
RTI Exposes Financial Irregularities and Poor Workmanship in Sivasagar Road Project

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, MAY 19: A Right to Information (RTI) inquiry has uncovered significant financial discrepancies and substandard construction in a road development project under the State Owned Priority Development (SOPD) scheme in the Dikhomukh–Raghubari area of Assam’s Sivasagar district.

As per the documents obtained through the RTI, ₹98.20 lakh was sanctioned for the construction of a 1,200-meter road connecting Dikhomukh and Raghubari. The project was formally inaugurated by Amguri MLA Pradip Hazarika. However, the initiative has since been mired in controversy, with residents accusing Public Works Department (PWD) officials and the contractor of misappropriating funds and delivering poor-quality work.

A key area of concern is the “Earth Filling” component of the project. While over ₹13 lakh was allocated for this task, locals claim that only about ₹3 lakh worth of materials were actually used, with little to no visible earthwork at the site. Residents allege this was a deliberate attempt to divert public money under the guise of completed work.

Adding to their frustration, the road has reportedly been constructed with inferior-quality paver blocks, and the junior engineer tasked with site supervision has never been seen at the location. The contractor, identified as Kaushik Gogoi, is alleged to have withdrawn nearly 80% of the total project funds without executing crucial elements such as earth filling and the construction of side embankments.

Local residents who attempted to raise concerns say they faced intimidation from both the contractor and certain officials within the PWD. While the Deputy Commissioner had earlier ordered an investigation following public complaints, villagers have cast doubt on the impartiality of the inquiry, alleging that the investigating officer has close ties to the contractor in question.

Despite multiple appeals and mounting evidence, authorities have yet to take definitive action. Frustrated by the inaction, the local community has demanded an independent and transparent investigation into the alleged corruption. They have strongly criticized the PWD’s Sivasagar-Demow division, accusing it of turning a blind eye to rampant misuse of development funds.

Villagers continue to call for accountability and stringent action against those responsible, urging state authorities to intervene and restore faith in public infrastructure projects.

