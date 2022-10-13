25 C
Thursday, October 13, 2022
RTI, Punarvaas launch de-addiction campaign

HT Bureau
GUWAHATI, Oct 12: NGO Round Table India (RTI) and Ladies Circle India (LCI) in association with Punarvaas Alcohol and Drug Rehabilitation Centre, Guwahati launched a de-addiction campaign on Wednesday.
The campaign will run for 365 days which one can call the institution and avail of free consultation and counselling on alcoholism as well as drug addiction. This campaign will help society to clearly understand what to do when someone is suffering from alcoholism and drug addiction.
Notably, Round Table India is an organisation aimed at promoting service, fellowship, and goodwill in national and international affairs. They are a volunteer-led, non-political, and non-sectarian organisation. Apart from multiple community service activities across India, their long-term project is ‘Freedom through Education’, where they focus on building state-of-the-art infrastructure for the education of underprivileged children.
Meanwhile, Punarvaas Rehabilitation Centre, Guwahati is run by well-known philanthropist, Vikas Goenka who is the director of this institution. In the last couple of years, they have served more than 200 patients out of which around 25% of patients are sober today and are living a happy, joyous, and free life.

