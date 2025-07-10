25.9 C
Guwahati
Thursday, July 10, 2025
Rupesh Gowal reviews welfare scheme implementation in Sivasagar tea gardens

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent
SIVASAGAR, July 9: Minister for Labour Development, Home (Prisons, Home Guard and Civil Defence), and Tea Tribes and Tribal Development, Rupesh Gowal, held a review meeting with heads of various government departments in Sivasagar district on Wednesday.

The meeting discussed the current status of public welfare scheme implementation in tea plantation areas under departments such as Panchayats and Rural Development, Energy, Education, Health and Family Welfare, Public Health Technical, Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs, and Public Works (Roads and Housing).

The Minister reviewed progress and called for expediting work under the Chief Minister’s “Eti Koli, Duti Paat” scheme, while also addressing implementation challenges.

District Development Commissioner Samiran Bora welcomed attendees and explained the objectives of the meeting.

Present at the meeting were Amguri MLA Pradeep Hazarika, Labour Commissioner Anant Lal Gyani, Zila Parishad CEO Satish Thakuria, Nazira Co-District Commissioner Kanika, Additional District Commissioner Meenakshi Parme, Assistant Commissioners Chandana K Jahnovi and Kankana Saikia, social worker Prahlad Gowala, BJP district president Bitopan Raidangia, Mayur Bargohain, and representatives of tea estate authorities, tea workers’ unions, tea tribal organisations, and concerned departmental officers.

In conclusion, the Minister urged all departments to continue working in the service of the public and interacted with local journalists.

