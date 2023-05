HT Correspondent

BOKAJAN, May 16: A sadhu of Deopani under Borpathar police station, Karbi Anglong, went missing last Saturday. The sadhu, Parmananda Dungal, a resident of Khuti Bosti Engleng village went out in the morning at around 9:30 am on Saturday. He was leaving for Bokajan Hospital.

Parmananda Dungal takes care of a Shiva temple in the village. He was suffering from dizziness, stomach ache and high blood pressure. He was to see a doctor but went missing.

