Sarba launches campaign rally in Margherita

HT Correspondent

MARGHERITA, April 4: With just two weeks remaining for the fourth upcoming Lok Sabha election, all political parties have commenced their campaigning. On Thursday, BJP alliance candidate Sarbananda Sonowal was welcomed by a grand motorcycle and vehicle rally from Powai railway gate to North Margherita Rangamancha, where more than 10,000 BJP supporters, workers, members, and leaders participated.

Following the rally, a grand meeting was held at North Margherita Rangamancha, followed by another grand meeting at Inthem Auditorium, Udaipur Auditorium, Madhabpur Auditorium, and Ledo Railway Rangamancha. The day concluded with a grand padyatra from Ward no 1 to Ward no 10 of Margherita Municipal Board.

BJP candidate Sarbananda Sonowal was accompanied by Margherita MLA Bhaskar Sharma, Dibrugarh Lok Sabha present MP and Union minister Rameswar Teli, BJP senior leaders Bhaben, Sanjay Singh, and members from various BJP wings including Margherita BJP Sadar Mandal, Town Mandal, Block Mandal, BJP Yuba Morcha, Mahila Morcha, among others.

Addressing the gathering, BJP alliance candidate Sarbananda Sonowal highlighted the development work undertaken under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Margherita MLA Bhaskar Sharma. He expressed gratitude for the immense love and blessings received from the people of 83 no Margherita constituency, emphasising their continued support for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).