Satish Kr Pandey takes charge as NFR GM

HT Bureau

MALIGAON, Nov 3: Satish Kumar Pandey, an officer of Indian Railway Service of Engineers from UPSC’s 1986 batch, has taken over as the general manager of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) (construction).

- Advertisement -

Pandey graduated in civil engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee and M. Tech in soil mechanics and foundation engineering from IIT, Delhi. As general manager (construction) he will be the overall in-charge of all railway construction activities within the jurisdiction of NFR, i.e., all Northeastern states including Sikkim and parts of West Bengal and Bihar.

Pandey joined Indian Railways in the year 1988 as a probationary officer. At the early stage of his career, he was posted as an assistant divisional engineer of Muzaffarpur. He has worked as an executive engineer at Flash Butt Plant and senior divisional engineer of Varanasi and Sonpur division under North Eastern Railway. He was also in the charge of additional divisional railway manager of Lucknow division under North Eastern Railway from March, 2007 till May, 2009.

During his service period he was deputed in research Designs and Standard Organization (RDSO) as an executive director/QA/Civil and executive director/track. During his tenure at the Railway Board, he served as executive director/CE/P from August, 2015 to March, 2017. He was also in charge of the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS)/NE Circle from April, 2017 to June, 2018.

He also served as chief track engineer and principal chief engineer of the North Eastern Railway, as well as, the Northern Railway.

- Advertisement -

Before joining as the general manager of NFR (construction), he served as the additional member/works under Railway Board.