Security tightened in Assam on Independence Day eve

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
GUWAHATI, Aug 14: Security has been tightened across Assam and all districts have been alerted following a routine Independence Day boycott call by the banned ULFA (Independent), a senior police official said on Wednesday.

ULFA(I)’s boycott of Independence and Republic Days is routine ‘but security has been beefed up following intelligence inputs of  militants of the outfit camping near the state’s border with Arunachal Pradesh’, he said.

In an e-mailed press release, the ULFA (I) and the NSCN/GPRN have called for a boycott of Independence Day celebrations in the state. They have also announced a bandh from 12:01 am to 6 pm on August 15, urging people in Assam, Nagaland, and Arunachal Pradesh to refrain from participating in the celebrations.

Director General of Police G.P. Singh recently visited districts in Upper Assam to assess the security situation.

Patrolling has been intensified along international and inter-state borders, and vehicular checks at entry and exit points have been increased.

District authorities have been instructed to ensure tight security at parade grounds for Independence Day celebrations.

Despite a general decline in security threats over the years due to reduced militancy and peace accords, the ULFA (I) has yet to engage in talks, although Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma extended an invitation for negotiations upon taking office in May 2021.

The Chief Minister will preside over the central Independence Day function and hoist the Tricolour at Khanapara Veterinary Ground here. (PTI)

