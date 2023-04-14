Seminar On Efficient Internet Use Held

HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, April 13: The ICT Cell of Chatia College in collaboration with the ICT Academy of Chennai organised a virtual power seminar on “Efficient Use of Internet in the Modern Era.” The event was held on Wednesday and was attended by many students and faculty members. Shasanka Medhi, associate, North-East Branch, ICT Academy moderated the event and introduced the Resource Person to the attendees.

Dr Kangkan Bhuyan, the coordinator of the ICT Cell of Chatia College delivered the welcome note at the beginning of the seminar and highlighted the significance of the topic. The keynote address was delivered by Mukut Hazarika, the coordinator of IQAC (Internal Quality Assurance Cell), Chatia College. He emphasised the importance of the efficient use of the internet in today’s world, particularly in education and business.

The resource person, Unnikrishnan Rajappan, deputy general manager, HR, Astro Vision Futuretech Pvt. Ltd. then delivered a speech on how to use the internet efficiently. His speech focused on various aspects of internet usage, including browsing, online communication, and security. The attendees actively participated in the discussion, raising their queries and concerns and receiving clarification from the resource person. Subhash Upadhyaya, the state head of ICT Academy, North East, delivered vote of thanks at the end of the seminar. The event provided a platform for attendees to learn and discuss various aspects of internet usage and its significance in today’s world.