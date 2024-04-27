29 C
Guwahati
Saturday, April 27, 2024
type here...

Senior citizen above 85 cast vote via postal ballot ahead of Lok Sabha polls in Kamrup (M) district

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital,

Guwahati, April 27: As the Lok Sabha elections gear up for its third phase of polling slated for May 7, the Kamrup Metropolitan District has kicked off the postal ballot voting process from April 27.

- Advertisement -

Sumit Sattavan, the District Commissioner and District Election Officer of Kamrup Metropolitan, made the announcement regarding the commencement of the polling process for applicants who submitted Form 12(D). The initiative primarily targets differently-abled individuals and voters aged 85 and above, with special consideration given to expedite their voting process.

In the Kamrup Metropolitan district, there are a total of 1224 elderly voters aged above 85, constituting a significant portion of the 1545 voters in the Guwahati Lok Sabha constituency. Furthermore, the district houses 595 differently-abled voters, with 89 among them residing specifically in Kamrup Metro district.

Moreover, the electoral procedure for officials, staff, and other personnel involved in the election mechanism will kick off from May 2, allowing them to cast their votes via postal ballots. This time, the Election Commission of India has extended the provision to employees from 11 departments to exercise their voting rights through postal ballots.

Must Try: Famous South Indian Desserts
Must Try: Famous South Indian Desserts
Bangalore’s Top 8 Desserts For The Sweet Tooth
Bangalore’s Top 8 Desserts For The Sweet Tooth
Must-Try Traditional Dishes From Kerala
Must-Try Traditional Dishes From Kerala
Top 7 Must Visit Destinations Near Bengaluru
Top 7 Must Visit Destinations Near Bengaluru
10 Yoga Poses That Can Improve Concentration Power
10 Yoga Poses That Can Improve Concentration Power
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam: 5-year-old tragically killed in Kaliabor after truck runs over

The Hills Times -
Must Try: Famous South Indian Desserts Bangalore’s Top 8 Desserts For The Sweet Tooth Must-Try Traditional Dishes From Kerala Top 7 Must Visit Destinations Near Bengaluru 10 Yoga Poses That Can Improve Concentration Power