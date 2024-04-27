Senior citizen above 85 cast vote via postal ballot ahead of Lok Sabha polls in Kamrup (M) district

HT Digital,

Guwahati, April 27: As the Lok Sabha elections gear up for its third phase of polling slated for May 7, the Kamrup Metropolitan District has kicked off the postal ballot voting process from April 27.

Sumit Sattavan, the District Commissioner and District Election Officer of Kamrup Metropolitan, made the announcement regarding the commencement of the polling process for applicants who submitted Form 12(D). The initiative primarily targets differently-abled individuals and voters aged 85 and above, with special consideration given to expedite their voting process.

In the Kamrup Metropolitan district, there are a total of 1224 elderly voters aged above 85, constituting a significant portion of the 1545 voters in the Guwahati Lok Sabha constituency. Furthermore, the district houses 595 differently-abled voters, with 89 among them residing specifically in Kamrup Metro district.

Moreover, the electoral procedure for officials, staff, and other personnel involved in the election mechanism will kick off from May 2, allowing them to cast their votes via postal ballots. This time, the Election Commission of India has extended the provision to employees from 11 departments to exercise their voting rights through postal ballots.