Guwahati
Monday, April 8, 2024
Home voting via postal ballot commences ahead of LS elections

Electoral teams deployed to facilitate the voting for AVSC and AVPD

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, April 7: Home voting for Absentee Voters Senior Citizens (AVSC) and Absentee Voters Person with Disability (AVPD) through postal ballot paper commenced on Sunday in the Sonitpur Election District of 11-Sonitpur Parliamentary Constituency for the upcoming general election to Lok Sabha 2024. The polling teams designated for this purpose started off for their different destinations from the venue of Darrang College, Tezpur.

Around 92 teams comprising some 600 polling and security personnel have been set up to cover the 5 legislative constituencies in Sonitpur Election District namely, 65-Dhekiajuli, 66-Barchalla, 67-Tezpur, 68-Rangapara, and 69-Naduar. The home voting exercise is scheduled to be completed within two days, i.e., by April 8, 2024. In Sonitpur Election District, around 2400 (AVSC and AVPD) voters are scheduled to cast their vote from home through a postal ballot. It is to be noted that for the entire 11-Sonitpur Parliamentary Constituency which includes Biswanath, Gohpur, and Lakhimpur along with Sonitpur, around 2900 home voting through postal ballot is scheduled.

District commissioner cum district election officer, Sonitpur and returning officer of 11-Sonitpur HPC Deba Kumar Mishra accompanied by chief executive officer of Sonitpur Zila Parishad cum cell in-charge of Postal Ballot Paper Cell Karabi Saikia Karan reviewed the entire exercise in Darrang College until all designated teams had left for their destinations and also took stock of the overall process and the preparation for the EVM Commissioning scheduled on April 9, 2024.

 

Our Nagaon correspondent adds: Election officials of Barhampur assembly constituency conducted voting via postal ballot papers at the doorstep of 163 PWD voters as well as voters aged 85 and above for the Kaziranga Parliamentary Constituency on Sunday.

These octogenarians and PWD voters of Barhampur Assembly Constituency cast their franchise on Sunday to elect their representative in the Kaziranga constituency.

Over 163 such PWD as well as voters aged 85 and above applied for postal ballot papers, and election officials started the distribution as well as the collection of postal ballots at their respective doorsteps on April 6 and concluded on Sunday afternoon, as stated in an official press note.

 

Our Margherita correspondent adds: The first day of home voting for Absentee Voters Senior Citizens (AVSC) and Absentee Voters Person with Disability (AVPD) was conducted on Saturday through postal ballots, following all ECI guidelines in the 83-Margherita Legislative Assembly segment under the 13th Parliamentary Constituency.

Several teams comprising officers in charge, assisting officials, security personnel, and micro observers were assembled by the district election officer, Margherita Election District, to carry out the home voting in a successful manner.

