Service of Agartala – Secunderabad – Agartala special train to continue



HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 21: The Northeast Frontier Railway has decided to extend the service of weekly Agartala – Secunderabad – Agartala Special train from June 5 to August 4, 2023 to clear extra rush of passengers. The train will run with the existing stoppages, timings and revised composition.

Services of train no 07030 (Secunderabad – Agartala) Special has been extended to run from June 5 to July 31, 2023. The train departs from Secunderabad at 16:35 hours on every Monday to reach Agartala at 03:00 hours on Thursday. In return direction, train no 07029 (Agartala – Secunderabad) Special has been extended to run from June 9 to August 4, 2023. The train departs from Agartala at 06:10 hours on every Friday to reach Secunderabad at 16:15 hours on Sunday.

Further, it has been decided to provide stoppages of train no 15663/15664 (Agartala – Silchar – Agartala) Express at Jogendranagar, Jirania and Manu stations on experimental basis w.e.f. May 20, 2023 to fulfill the demand of local people. The first service with new stoppages was flagged off on Saturday from Jirania station by Sushanta Chowdhury, minister of Transport and Tourism, government of Tripura in presence of local passengers and railway officials. Accordingly, train no 15663 (Agartala – Silchar) Express will arrive at Jogendranagar at 11:10 hours, Jirania station at 11:26 hours and Manu at 12:59 hours. In return direction, train no 15664 (Silchar – Agartala) Express will arrive at Manu at 13:59 hours, Jirania at 15:30 hours and Jogendranagar at 15:47 hours. Stoppage timings will be for one minute at each station.

