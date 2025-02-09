27.3 C
That’s my past life: Yami Gautam Dhar on moving away from damsel in distress roles

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
MUMBAI, Feb 8: Actor Yami Gautam Dhar says she has been working consistently to create a filmography which is different from some of her roles in the past.

The actor made her debut with Shoojit Sircar’s “Vicky Donor”, but played second fiddle to the hero in movies like “Badlapur”, “Kaabil” and a few others.

Yami, who will next be seen in romantic comedy “Dhoom Dhaam” on Netflix this Valentine’s Day, has proved her mettle as a performer with films such as “Uri: The Surgical Strike”, “A Thursday” and “Article 370”. The actor has no regrets and respects the choices she made at that point in her career.

“That was my past life. I can’t recall anything,” Yami told PTI when asked about moving away from damsel in distress roles.

“No one’s had this conversation in a long time with me. Sometimes I might address but I don’t because (it’s) in the past. It’s been almost four or five years that the filmography I’m trying to be consistent with doesn’t have those elements at all remotely,” she said. In fact, her role in “Dhoom Dhaam” is the antithesis of a damsel in distress as a no-nonsense and fearless heroine who likes to be in the driving seat of her life.

Looking back at that phase in her life, Yami said she always knew the kind of roles she was capable of but it took some time to prove that to others. “There are a lot of factors… You have to be aware of yourself, face your own truth and have that courage to stand your ground and tell yourself that, ‘Okay, this is what I did till now. I respect myself and I respect those people who gave me that opportunity.’ “(But) ‘How do I prove to someone that this is what I’m capable of? The only way is that I’ll have to take a very hard call that even if I don’t have work, I’m going to be part of films or roles where I’m getting to do something meaningful and substantial.” The actor, who is married to filmmaker Aditya Dhar of “Uri” fame, said she had an unconventional debut in “Vicky Donor” and that happened because she had no fear as a beginner. “The problem comes when you over think and become fearful. It happens with everyone. Imagine a 22-year-old coming from a different city. So many people you might have seen them on the big screen, heard their names or read about them and suddenly they’re all alive in front of you.

“Your own perspective somewhere goes in the background. Maybe they are saying the right thing. But then life is all about living it the way you should be living, by giving yourself first that respect, understanding yourself, believing in yourself and then standing your ground.” Yami said the year she decided that she will only work where she will be happy, “Uri” and “Bala” happened and “things changed” for her.

