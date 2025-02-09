27.3 C
Guwahati
Sunday, February 9, 2025
type here...

Junaid-Khushi’s ‘Loveyapa’ earns ` 1.25 crore on day one

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Mumbai, Feb 8: Actors Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s romantic comedy “Loveyapa” collected ` 1.25 crore on the opening day at the domestic box office, the makers said on Saturday.

Production banners Phantom Studios and AGS Entertainment shared the day one box office numbers of the movie, which made its debut in theatres across the country on Friday. “‘Loveyapa’ has struck a chord with Gen Z moviegoers, who praise its authentic portrayal of relationships in today’s fast-paced world. The film has made an impressive debut at the box office, raking in ` 1.25 crore on its opening day,” they said in a statement. “Loveyapa” is the second movie for both Junaid and Khushi after they made their acting debut with “Maharaj” (2024) and “The Archies” (2023), respectively. It is also their first theatrical release.

- Advertisement -

Described as a “tangled tale of love and its complications with a mix of fun and laughter”, the film is directed by Advait Chandan of “Laal Singh Chaddha” and “Secret Superstar” fame.”Loveyapa” also features Ashutosh Rana, Kiku Sharda, Grusha Kapoor, Tanvika Parlikar and Kiku Sharda. (PTI)

Related Posts:

10 Romantic Destinations In India Perfect For Valentine’s Day
10 Romantic Destinations In India Perfect For Valentine’s Day
10 Amazing Facts About Kaziranga National Park
10 Amazing Facts About Kaziranga National Park
7 Legendary SUVs of India
7 Legendary SUVs of India
10 Breathtaking Honeymoon Destinations in India for February
10 Breathtaking Honeymoon Destinations in India for February
10 Hill Stations One Must Visit In February
10 Hill Stations One Must Visit In February

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

09 February, 2025 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
10 Romantic Destinations In India Perfect For Valentine’s Day 10 Amazing Facts About Kaziranga National Park 7 Legendary SUVs of India 10 Breathtaking Honeymoon Destinations in India for February 10 Hill Stations One Must Visit In February