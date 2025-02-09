Junaid-Khushi’s ‘Loveyapa’ earns ` 1.25 crore on day one

Mumbai, Feb 8: Actors Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s romantic comedy “Loveyapa” collected ` 1.25 crore on the opening day at the domestic box office, the makers said on Saturday.

Production banners Phantom Studios and AGS Entertainment shared the day one box office numbers of the movie, which made its debut in theatres across the country on Friday. “‘Loveyapa’ has struck a chord with Gen Z moviegoers, who praise its authentic portrayal of relationships in today’s fast-paced world. The film has made an impressive debut at the box office, raking in ` 1.25 crore on its opening day,” they said in a statement. “Loveyapa” is the second movie for both Junaid and Khushi after they made their acting debut with “Maharaj” (2024) and “The Archies” (2023), respectively. It is also their first theatrical release.

Described as a “tangled tale of love and its complications with a mix of fun and laughter”, the film is directed by Advait Chandan of “Laal Singh Chaddha” and “Secret Superstar” fame.”Loveyapa” also features Ashutosh Rana, Kiku Sharda, Grusha Kapoor, Tanvika Parlikar and Kiku Sharda. (PTI)