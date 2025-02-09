Section of Bengali films, TV soaps directors stay away from shooting floors

KOLKATA, Feb 8: Toughening its stand following a halt in shoot of a TV serial and film due to non-participation of technicians, the Directors Association of Eastern India decided to stay away from studio floors from Friday, which evoked a partial response.

Shootings of many TV serials produced by leading channels and at least one feature film went on as per schedule in over 10 studios across the city and its neighbourhood, while some shooting floors wore a deserted look, industry sources said.

The Federation of Cine Technicians and Workers of Eastern India president Swarup Biswas told PTI that 90 per cent of the scheduled shootings went on during the day, while shoots of three production houses did not take place.

“From serials, OTTs to films – shooting went on as scheduled in most cases. This includes Srijit Mukherjee’s new project. Only three production houses, including those of Raj Chakraborty and Arka Ganguly among others, stopped their shooting activities. The action of a section of directors and their association is unfortunate,” Biswas said.

