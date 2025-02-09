27.3 C
Guwahati
Sunday, February 9, 2025
type here...

Section of Bengali films, TV soaps directors stay away from shooting floors

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

KOLKATA, Feb 8: Toughening its stand following a halt in shoot of a TV serial and film due to non-participation of technicians, the Directors Association of Eastern India decided to stay away from studio floors from Friday, which evoked a partial response.

Shootings of many TV serials produced by leading channels and at least one feature film went on as per schedule in over 10 studios across the city and its neighbourhood, while some shooting floors wore a deserted look, industry sources said.

- Advertisement -

The Federation of Cine Technicians and Workers of Eastern India president Swarup Biswas told PTI that 90 per cent of the scheduled shootings went on during the day, while shoots of three production houses did not take place.

Related Posts:

“From serials, OTTs to films – shooting went on as scheduled in most cases. This includes Srijit Mukherjee’s new project. Only three production houses, including those of Raj Chakraborty and Arka Ganguly among others, stopped their shooting activities. The action of a section of directors and their association is unfortunate,” Biswas said.

Toughening its stand following a halt in shoot of a TV serial and film due to non-participation of technicians, the Directors Association of Eastern India decided to stay away from studio floors from Friday, which evoked a partial response.

Shootings of many TV serials produced by leading channels and at least one feature film went on as per schedule in over 10 studios across the city and its neighbourhood, while some shooting floors wore a deserted look, industry sources said.

- Advertisement -

The Federation of Cine Technicians and Workers of Eastern India president Swarup Biswas told PTI that 90 per cent of the scheduled shootings went on during the day, while shoots of three production houses did not take place. (PTI)

10 Romantic Destinations In India Perfect For Valentine’s Day
10 Romantic Destinations In India Perfect For Valentine’s Day
10 Amazing Facts About Kaziranga National Park
10 Amazing Facts About Kaziranga National Park
7 Legendary SUVs of India
7 Legendary SUVs of India
10 Breathtaking Honeymoon Destinations in India for February
10 Breathtaking Honeymoon Destinations in India for February
10 Hill Stations One Must Visit In February
10 Hill Stations One Must Visit In February

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

09 February, 2025 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
10 Romantic Destinations In India Perfect For Valentine’s Day 10 Amazing Facts About Kaziranga National Park 7 Legendary SUVs of India 10 Breathtaking Honeymoon Destinations in India for February 10 Hill Stations One Must Visit In February