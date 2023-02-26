Seven detained during APHLC demonstration in West Karbi Anglong

HT Correspondent

DONGKAMUKAM, Feb 25: The All Party Hills Leaders Conference (APHLC) held a rally in West Karbi Anglong on Saturday. The rally which started in Satgaon went through several villages including Kramsa village and ended at Satgaon.

During the APHLC procession, 7 persons attending the rally were allegedly detained by the police. The APHLC protesting this said that there was no Section 144 CrPC promulgated in the area and that the people were having a peaceful demonstration.

The president of the APHLC, JI Kathar said, “There was no promulgation of CrPC in West Karbi Anglong, but Assam Police has arrested 4 of our activists who were attending the rally in a peaceful and democratic way for implementation of 244 (A) and strengthening the Sixth Schedule. APHLC demands the immediate release of the 7 innocent workers unconditionally.”

The four APHLC workers allegedly picked up by the police were Navalanta Kathar, Gushan Timung, Humborsing Ronghang and Mohon Teron.

The rally procession was reportedly harassed by the police from its beginning to its conclusion. In a scuffle with the police, few women rally attendees lost their chappals and other items. Banners and flags were also torn. It was also reported that the police also physically assaulted the rally attendees.

Boithalangso LA in charge of APHLC, Bikram Hanse; Anil Timung and others took active part in the rally.