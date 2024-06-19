Several steps taken to ensure Swachh Assam: CMO

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, June 19: Chief Minister Office (CMO), Assam on Wednesday said that the state has taken several steps to ensure a Swachh Assam.

“Govt of Assam has taken several steps to ensure a Swachh Assam. The villages are ODF+, solid and plastic waste management has been prioritised and biogas plants are being installed among other measures,” the CMO wrote on micro-blogging site X.

The state’s commitment to cleanliness and environmental sustainability has been underscored by several key achievements under the Swachh Bharat Mission-Grameen (SBM-G). Assam proudly announced achieving a 100 percent Open Defecation Free (ODF) status on March 5, 2019, marking a pivotal moment in its sanitation efforts.

This milestone includes the recognition of 25,214 villages as ODF Plus, demonstrating comprehensive sanitation coverage across the state.

“Solidifying its dedication further, Assam has successfully implemented solid waste management systems in 8,154 villages and liquid waste management in 23,547 villages as of April 10, 2024. Additionally, the state has established 103 operational Plastic Waste Management Units, with plans to achieve full block coverage by 2024,” it added.

In a strategic move towards sustainable energy solutions, Assam has initiated community-based biogas plants across 13 districts under the GOBARdhan scheme. These plants play a crucial role in converting organic waste into energy, aligning with the state’s objective of achieving district-wide coverage by 2024.

Assam’s strides in these areas highlight the effectiveness of the Swachh Bharat Mission-Grameen Phase II and reflect the collaborative efforts of the government, local communities, and stakeholders in realizing a cleaner and greener Assam.