Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Punjab ‘95’to release internationally on February 7

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
New Delhi, Jan 18: Punjabi star-singer Diljit Dosanjh has announced that his much-awaited film “Punjab 95”, based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, will be released globally on February 7 without any cuts.

“Punjab 95”, directed by Honey Trehan and produced by Ronnie Screwvala’s banner RSVP Movies, will not be releasing in India for now. The movie was delayed after running into trouble with the Central Board of Film Certification (CFBC).

It also stars Arjun Rampal and Suvinder Vicky of “Kohraa” fame.

On Friday evening, Diljit shared a trailer of the movie, in which he portrays Khalra. The film sheds light on his relentless pursuit of justice during Punjab’s tumultuous militancy period, highlighting his investigations into human rights violations and the disappearances of Sikhs.

“‘Panjab ’95’ releases in Cinemas Internationally only on 7th February. P.S. Full Movie, No Cuts #ChallengetheDarkness,” he wrote.

In 2023, “Punjab 95” was scheduled to have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) but was removed from the line-up without any official statement from the organisers.

Khalra investigated the mass cremation of thousands of unidentified bodies in Punjab between 1984 and 1994. In 1995, he mysteriously disappeared, and a decade later, in 2005, four police officers were arrested for his alleged abduction and murder. In 2007, the Punjab and Haryana High Court extended their initial seven-year sentence to life imprisonment. (PTI)

