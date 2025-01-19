14 C
Guwahati
Sunday, January 19, 2025
type here...

‘Deva’ most complex character I’ve ever played, says Shahid Kapoor

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Mumbai, Jan 18: Shahid Kapoor is no stranger to complex characters and yet he considers his portrayal of a cop in “Deva” the most challenging performance of his career. The action thriller revolves around a rebellious police officer (Kapoor) tasked with solving a high-profile case that unravels layers of deceit, betrayal, and a dangerous conspiracy. The movie is helmed by noted Malayalam director Rosshan Andrrews, known for blockbusters such as “Salute” and “Kayamkulam Kochunni”.

“This is the most complex character I’ve played having said that, I’ve played a few. But if there’s any character that has challenged me yet again, to ask myself whether I’m capable of doing this or not, then that is Deva. “Roshan created this character and we both developed this year for a year and then shot for it,” said Kapoor, known for films such as “Haider”, “Kabir Singh”, “Jersey”, and “Jab We Met”.

- Advertisement -

The 43-year-old actor was speaking at the trailer launch of “Deva”, which also stars Pooja Hegde as an investigative journalist and Pavail Gulati as a fellow cop.

Related Posts:

Kapoor said he is always looking forward to doing roles that will help him grow as an artist, and “Deva” seemed like a perfect opportunity.

“As an actor, you always want to do something that lets you grow and takes you to another level as an artist. I can’t do just anything, I’ve to do things as per the requirement of the story and character, and I know I would hopefully do well.

“After a while, I got an opportunity as an actor to do something that would make me happy. There’s an overwhelming personality that Deva has which gives him that charisma and star quality, so it needed to be a combination of both those elements,” he added.

- Advertisement -

Andrrews said the action sequences in “Deva” are designed in such a way that they don’t feel like they have added for the sake of it.

“I always believe in myself, in my instinct, and I don’t get bothered about what’s happening in other (action) films. I wrote all the action sequences in ‘Deva’ myself. Action is part of the screenplay and story structure, it’s not that we’ve added action sequences just for the sake of it,” the director said. (PTI)

6 Offbeat Places to Visit in Assam
6 Offbeat Places to Visit in Assam
10 Iconic Species To See In Nagarhole National Park
10 Iconic Species To See In Nagarhole National Park
10 Places In Sikkim You Should Bookmark For
10 Places In Sikkim You Should Bookmark For
Top 8 Lesser-Known Places In India To Spot Tigers
Top 8 Lesser-Known Places In India To Spot Tigers
Top 10 Foods To Have In Assam
Top 10 Foods To Have In Assam

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

19 January, 2025 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
6 Offbeat Places to Visit in Assam 10 Iconic Species To See In Nagarhole National Park 10 Places In Sikkim You Should Bookmark For Top 8 Lesser-Known Places In India To Spot Tigers Top 10 Foods To Have In Assam