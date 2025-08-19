25.3 C
Severe erosion continues in Dibrugarh’s Maijan area

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, Aug 18: The Brahmaputra’s aggressive current has triggered severe erosion in the Maijan area of Dibrugarh, with large stretches of land being swallowed by the river in recent days.

The erosion, which began on August 10, has now taken a destructive turn, forcing several families to shift their belongings to safer places.

The situation has become alarming as the riverbank erosion has approached dangerously close to the embankment dyke and key offices, including the headquarters of the Water Resources Department.

The newly established Chief Minister’s Secretariat is also not very far from the affected area, raising further concerns.

In response, the Water Resources Department has deployed geo-bags and porcupine structures to check the erosion.

However, locals fear these measures are only temporary, as strong currents continue to wash them away.

Residents and local organisations have voiced deep frustration, noting that despite repeated promises by successive governments, no permanent and scientific solution has been implemented to tackle Dibrugarh’s long-standing erosion crisis.

Erosion has posed a constant threat to Dibrugarh town, with vulnerable areas such as Maijan, Mohanaghat, Koylaghat, Kacharighat and Puja Ghat witnessing repeated damage in recent years.

Public demand has grown louder for a permanent, scientific solution to safeguard the town from this recurring menace.

