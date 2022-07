HT Correspondent

DONGKAMUKAM, June 30: 13 shops were burnt down in Jengkha Market in West Karbi Anglong under Kheroni Police Station.

The fire started around 8 pm on Wednesday night from inside a shop that spread to almost the entire market. As most of the shops have bamboo or wooden structures, the fire spread quickly. Several lakhs in property and goods were lost in the fire. The reason for the fire remains unknown.