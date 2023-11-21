Simpler Rules For Activities At Deepor Beel

GUWAHATI, Nov 20: State environment and forest minister Chandra Mohan Patowary on Monday said the state government will ‘simplify rules’ to allow water sports and tourism-related activities in ‘Deepor Beel’, a perennial freshwater lake famed for its biodiversity.

The state cabinet will soon take a decision in this regard, he said.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of a fest at the Deepor Beel, located around 10 km from here, Patowary said the state government is exploring avenues to further encourage tourism activities in the water body.

“We are contemplating simplifying some rules to make it easier to organise events for tourism… without the need for environmental clearance,” Patowary said.

Later speaking to reporters, the minister said at times, objections are raised by the state forest department for conducting certain events in the Deepor Beel.

“We will work on how to make the rules easier so that more tourism potential can be realised. It will also be beneficial for Deepor Beel,” he said.

The freshwater lake was the venue for the four-day ‘The Rising Sun Water Fest – Revisiting Saraighat’, an event that paid tribute to the Battle of Saraighat in 1671. It was organised jointly by the state government and the Army.

The Deepor Beel is situated near the site where the Battle of Saraighat, in which the Ahom forces led by the legendary General Lachit Borphukan, had handed a decisive defeat to the Mughals.

General officer commanding in-chief, Eastern Command, Lt Gen R P Kalita, speaking at the closing ceremony, said the event has been able to showcase the tourism potential of the Deepor Beel.

The first edition of the fest was held in Umiam Lake in Meghalaya last year. (PTI)