Thursday, June 13, 2024
Sitajakhala Dugdha Utpadak Samabai Samity marks 67th registration day

Pijush Hazarika recognises agricultural excellence, awards NL Upadhyaya Farmers Award

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

JAGIROAD, June 12: The Sitajakhala Dugdha Utpadak Samabai Samity celebrated its 67th registration day with a day-long program on Tuesday. The program began with the unfurling of its flag at 10 am, followed by tributes to the founder members who established the society in 1925. Addressing the farmers’ meet held on the occasion at the multipurpose auditorium, the Water Resource minister and MLA of Jagiroad expressed satisfaction and gratefulness towards the great personalities whose systematic dedication and sacrifice have brought the society close to its 100th year.

The minister, while giving away the Nandalal Upadhyaya Memorial State Farmers Award for 2023 and 2024 to the Uttar Anchalik General Pagladia Dong Bandh Committee of Baska district and Lofa Gaon Unnayan Samity of Sadahkhowa Village in Lakhimpur district, expressed hope that the award will inspire upcoming youths to engage in the prosperous agricultural sector of the state. The session was chaired by Narayan Kumar Radu Kakoti, the working president of the Reception Committee and former chairman of the Tiwa Autonomous Council, Morigaon, Assam. Dr Laxmi Narayan Sharma, a renowned scientist of the locality, was graciously felicitated during the session.

A souvenir titled ‘Sitajakhala’ was released by Dr Hiranya Bhattacharyya, associate director of Assam Agricultural University, Jorhat, and the ‘tour book’ of the society was released by Morigaon district commissioner Devasish Sarma. The meeting was also attended by Jagiroad College principal Dr Bhaben Chandra Neog, Reception Committee president Asom Saurav Guru Nadiram Deuri, Reception Committee secretary and social worker Jursing Bordoloi, Gova Raja Deep Singh Deoraja, Tiwa Autonomous Council CEO Jiban Chandra Konwar, Jagiroad Development Authority chairman Dibyajit Neog, and Society president Ranjib Sarma, among others.

10 Unforgettable Monsoon Destinations In South India
7 Most Beautiful Islands To Visit In India This Summer
Top 10 Tourist Places In India During Monsoon
5 Most Beautiful Boarding Schools In India
8 Best Places To Visit In Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh
