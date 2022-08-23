Sivasagar braces up for Abhiruchi Krira Divas

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, Aug 22: Sivasagar sports enthusiasts are bracing up for the forthcoming Abhiruchi Krira Divas which will be observed all over the state on the occasion of legendary sports person Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah’s birthday on September 3. To observe the day centrally with a day-long programme, a public meeting was held in Rangpurjyoti Club which was presided over by Manoj Kumar Borthakur, vice president, Sivasagar Sports Association. Babul Khan, a noted sports organiser said, “Rangpurjyoti Club has been observing the day for the last 39 years without a break and this time, Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah will personally grace the occasion.”

A 51-member committee with Punaram Mili as the president, Manoj Kr Borthakur and Babul Khan as working president, and Pradip Borgohain and Sarat Hazarika as joint secretaries was formed in the meeting. The programme will include, the Abhiruchi Day Run, garlanding Bhogeswar Baruah’s statue on the northern bank of the Sivasagar tank, interactive session of the young sports talents with Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah and a friendly football match with players undergoing coaching session in three rural areas with financial aid from ONGC.