Sivasagar district admin completes preparations to hold elections

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, Oct 27: Sivasagar district administration has completed all preparations to hold the Deori Autonomous Council elections in three constituencies – Rajabari, Tebgapani and Katiori in Panidihing mouja where the polling will be held on November 8.

In a meeting held in Sukapha Conference Hall, presided by DDC Sivasagar Subhan Gowala, the poll officials, master trainers and officers of 24 election cells were given instructions related to conduct of the elections in presence of election observer, Partha Pratim Boiragi and representatives of the political parties.

ADC Bitupon Neog, through an order-imposed Section 144 of IPC throughout the district for the next 60 days banning congregations of more than five people, carrying arms, fixing banners and posters in institutions and private houses, raising donations, etc. Sale of molasses and use of plastics have been banned throughout the district.

In Tengapani, 1153 voters; Katiori – 1436 voters and Rajabari – 2036 voters will exercise their franchise.