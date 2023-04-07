33 C
Social Worker Passes Away

Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, April 6: Veteran BJP worker, an office bearer of historic Baan Theatre and a dedicated social worker here Naren Koch passed away on Thursday morning at around 11 Am at his Tezpur Polo-field residence. He was 93. Late Naren Koch a retired nazir of the DC office here was connected with several organisations along with Baan Theatre, Bamungaon  Namghar Committee, Madhya Barika Chuburi Durga Puja Committee, Madhya Barika Chuburi  Rongali Bihu Committee among many other social organisations.

