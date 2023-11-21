Sonitpur DC Inaugurates Arun Nath’s Solo Painting Exhibition

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, Nov 20: District commissioner of Sonitpur, Deba Kumar Mishra, inaugurated a three-day solo art exhibition featuring the work of renowned Assamese film and stage actor Arun Nath. The exhibition, organised by Karunamoyee Kala Niketan and headed by Krishna Das Nath, took place at the Baliram Lahkar auditorium of Asomiya Club in Tezpur.

In his inaugural address, district commissioner Mishra praised Arun Nath’s transition from acting to painting, opening new possibilities for people to explore his unique artistic forms. Mishra announced the upcoming establishment of an art gallery in the newly constructed district library building premises.

Arun Nath began his artistic journey by painting portraits of Mahatma Gandhi, Lakshminath Bezbarua, Lal Bahadur Shastri, and Jawaharlal Nehru during his seventh standard at Balipara.

He won the first prize in a school tournament painting competition at Tezpur Academy. Over the years, he has excelled not only in acting but also as a graphic designer, designing magazine covers, book covers, and logos.

MLA Tezpur, Prithiraj Rabha, praised Arun Nath’s unique artistic talent and encouraged the organization of solo painting exhibitions in different places within and outside the state. The event was attended by various dignitaries, including Dr. Biren Das, Registrar of Tezpur University, playwright and director Aishwarya Kakati, painter Ratumoni Das, and others.