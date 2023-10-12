25 C
Sports Authority of India felicitates Assam's star and ace pugilist Lovlina Borgohain for winning silver at Asian Games

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Oct 12: Lovlina Borgohain, ace pugilist from Assam, who clinched a silver medal at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China, was honoured with a grand felicitation at the Sports Authority of India (SAI), Regional Centre in Guwahati on Thursday, a day after her arrival in the city.

The event kicked off with a cake cutting ceremony and was followed by a welcome speech from the Executive Director of the SAI Regional Centre.

The felicitation was attended by fellow athletes, coaches, and all officials of the SAI Regional Centre in Guwahati, with significant coverage from print and broadcast media. Borgohain, during an interactive session, shared her thoughts on the significant improvements in SAI’s facilities since she joined as an STC athlete in 2012.

She highlighted the top-notch facilities now available to athletes of the National Centre of Excellence (NCoE), ranging from accommodation and coaching to sports science support, including foreign exposure. She encouraged the NCoE athletes to take advantage of these resources to excel in international sports.

 

