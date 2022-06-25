29 C
Guwahati
Saturday, June 25, 2022
type here...

State Flood Situation Still Critical, Death Toll Rises To 117

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Over 33 lakh people remain affected

 

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 24: The Central Water Commission (CWC) on Friday evening reported that the river Kopili at Dharamtul and Kampur in Nagaon and Brahmaputra in lower Assam’s Dhubri district were still swelling and flowing above danger level. As such, the CWC report alarmed the people already affected in these two districts and indicated fresh inundation in new areas.

However, the report highlighted that the total number of flood affected districts came down to 28 on Friday evening. According to the report, till Thursday evening, the total number of flood affected districts was 30 altogether that included three urban areas – Cachar, Karimganj and Morigaon.

The 28 districts that are still struggling to overcome the deluge include Bajali, Baksa, Barpeta, Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Cachar, Chirang, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Dima-Hasao, Goalpara, Golaghat, Hailakandi, Hojai, Kamrup, Kamrup (M), Karbi Anglong West, Karimganj, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Morigaon, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sonitpur, South Salmara, Tamulpur and Udalguri.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority report, so far the state government has established 717 relief camps and 409 relief distribution centres across the 28 flood affected districts in which 2,65,788 inmates have been accommodated.

Notably, the state lost 10 human lives on Friday due to the devastating floods. At least two persons were reported dead from each district of Barpeta, Dhubri, Karimganj and Udalguri while two others were confirmed dead from each district of Morigaon and Cachar.

As directed by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the district administration officials, civil defence, trained volunteers, inland water transport, fire and emergency services, local people, army, paramilitary force, National Disaster Response Force, police, State Disaster Response Force, water resources department have been intensifying relief and rescue operations in full swing to overcome the current situation.

 

 

- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam holds first stakeholders’ consultation workshop to promote agroforestry

The Hills Times - 0