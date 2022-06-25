State Flood Situation Still Critical, Death Toll Rises To 117

Over 33 lakh people remain affected

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 24: The Central Water Commission (CWC) on Friday evening reported that the river Kopili at Dharamtul and Kampur in Nagaon and Brahmaputra in lower Assam’s Dhubri district were still swelling and flowing above danger level. As such, the CWC report alarmed the people already affected in these two districts and indicated fresh inundation in new areas.

However, the report highlighted that the total number of flood affected districts came down to 28 on Friday evening. According to the report, till Thursday evening, the total number of flood affected districts was 30 altogether that included three urban areas – Cachar, Karimganj and Morigaon.

The 28 districts that are still struggling to overcome the deluge include Bajali, Baksa, Barpeta, Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Cachar, Chirang, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Dima-Hasao, Goalpara, Golaghat, Hailakandi, Hojai, Kamrup, Kamrup (M), Karbi Anglong West, Karimganj, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Morigaon, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sonitpur, South Salmara, Tamulpur and Udalguri.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority report, so far the state government has established 717 relief camps and 409 relief distribution centres across the 28 flood affected districts in which 2,65,788 inmates have been accommodated.

Notably, the state lost 10 human lives on Friday due to the devastating floods. At least two persons were reported dead from each district of Barpeta, Dhubri, Karimganj and Udalguri while two others were confirmed dead from each district of Morigaon and Cachar.

As directed by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the district administration officials, civil defence, trained volunteers, inland water transport, fire and emergency services, local people, army, paramilitary force, National Disaster Response Force, police, State Disaster Response Force, water resources department have been intensifying relief and rescue operations in full swing to overcome the current situation.