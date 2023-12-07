State journalist joins ULFA-I, sparks concerns

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, Dec 6: In a concerning development, a journalist from Assam, identified as Bidyut Mahanta from Naharkatia in Dibrugarh, has reportedly joined the proscribed United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I). Mahanta shared a detailed post in Assamese on Facebook, expressing his decision to join the banned militant outfit.

The news of Mahanta’s association with ULFA-I has raised alarms in the region, adding to the growing trend of local youth joining militant outfits. The motive behind Mahanta’s decision to join ULFA-I remains unknown at this time. His announcement on social media has triggered widespread concern and discussions.

This incident follows a similar case on November 4, when Manash Borgohain from Golaghat district publicly declared his allegiance to ULFA-I through a video on social media. The trend of youths, especially from upper Assam, showing an inclination to join militant outfits has become a matter of concern for authorities.

Reports suggest that ULFA-I has initiated a recruitment process, targeting educated youths. The region has witnessed instances of youth joining such outfits, with some choosing to return home later. Bidyut Mahanta, previously recognised for his work as a journalist and having won awards, has not provided details regarding his decision to join ULFA-I.

The situation highlights the challenges authorities face in preventing radicalisation and addressing the root causes that lead individuals, including educated youths, to join insurgent groups.