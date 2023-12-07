21 C
Guwahati
Thursday, December 7, 2023
type here...

State journalist joins ULFA-I, sparks concerns

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, Dec 6: In a concerning development, a journalist from Assam, identified as Bidyut Mahanta from Naharkatia in Dibrugarh, has reportedly joined the proscribed United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I). Mahanta shared a detailed post in Assamese on Facebook, expressing his decision to join the banned militant outfit.

The news of Mahanta’s association with ULFA-I has raised alarms in the region, adding to the growing trend of local youth joining militant outfits. The motive behind Mahanta’s decision to join ULFA-I remains unknown at this time. His announcement on social media has triggered widespread concern and discussions.

This incident follows a similar case on November 4, when Manash Borgohain from Golaghat district publicly declared his allegiance to ULFA-I through a video on social media. The trend of youths, especially from upper Assam, showing an inclination to join militant outfits has become a matter of concern for authorities.

Reports suggest that ULFA-I has initiated a recruitment process, targeting educated youths. The region has witnessed instances of youth joining such outfits, with some choosing to return home later. Bidyut Mahanta, previously recognised for his work as a journalist and having won awards, has not provided details regarding his decision to join ULFA-I.

The situation highlights the challenges authorities face in preventing radicalisation and addressing the root causes that lead individuals, including educated youths, to join insurgent groups.

The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
