State tightens Aadhaar rules to curb illegal infiltration

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 30 : In a significant move to strengthen identity verification, the Assam government on Monday announced stricter measures to prevent the alleged misuse of Aadhaar cards by illegal immigrants.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the state will soon implement a district administration-led process for issuing Aadhaar cards to adults to curb fraudulent enrollments.

“Time’s up for fake Aadhaar cards in Assam!” Sarma posted on X. “We are making the process stricter to ensure no infiltrator secures the document illegally and disrupts national harmony.”

Under the new policy, only Deputy Commissioners (DCs) will be authorized to issue Aadhaar cards to adults, replacing the current system to eliminate loopholes. The CM said the move aligns with Assam’s broader goal of becoming “Infiltrator Mukt” (free of illegal immigrants), vowing, “We will not stop until this is achieved.”

The decision follows rising concerns over fake Aadhaar cards being used to access government welfare schemes, jobs, and voter registration, which officials say threatens national security and demographic balance.

A senior official stated that fraudulent documents have enabled illegal residents to avail benefits, skewing resource distribution.

“Assam is now the first state to centralize Aadhaar issuance for adults under district magistrates, adding an extra layer of scrutiny. The move is expected to intensify verification, especially in border areas and regions with sensitive demographics,” he added.

Authorities have urged citizens to report suspected cases of fake Aadhaar usage, emphasizing that the crackdown is crucial to maintaining law and order while ensuring rightful access to state resources. The new system is likely to be rolled out in the coming days.