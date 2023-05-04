27 C
Storm claims one at Kampur

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT CorrespondentNAGAON, May 3: The storm that lashed at the greater areas of Kampur in the district on Tuesday evening, claimed the life of one Katiram Bora (75) at Kampur Bholbholia village. Sources claimed that the deceased person went to pick up his cattle from a crop field when the storm caused a banana tree to fall on him just behind his backyard. He was immediately admitted to a hospital in a critical condition and he succumbed to his injury on the hospital bed at night itself while undergoing treatment, sources said.

