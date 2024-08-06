Stranded Elephant Rescued in Maligaon After 16-Hour Operation

HT Digital

August 6, Tuesday: A lone male elephant that had been stranded for several days in the Maligaon area of Guwahati was successfully rescued early this morning. The intensive operation, which lasted 16 hours, was carried out by the dedicated forest staff of the Kamrup East Division in collaboration with the Assam State Zoo.

The rescue mission began yesterday afternoon when the forest department was alerted to the elephant’s presence in the urban area. The operation involved careful planning and coordination to ensure the safety of both the elephant and the local residents.

“The rescue was a challenging task due to the elephant’s location and the need to avoid causing distress to the animal,” said a spokesperson for the Kamrup East Division. “However, with the combined efforts of our team and the Assam Zoo staff, we managed to guide the elephant safely out of the urban area.”

The adult male elephant was later released into the wild, where it can continue to thrive in its natural habitat. This successful rescue operation highlights the ongoing efforts to manage human-wildlife conflicts and ensure the safety of both animals and people in Assam.

The forest department urges the public to report any wildlife sightings in urban areas promptly to aid in timely interventions and rescues.