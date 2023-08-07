Students Drown In Dhansiri River

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Aug 6: A heart-wrenching incident occurred in Khatkhati, where two college students lost their lives after drowning in the Dhansiri River. The victims were identified as Sumit Kuri (22) and Abranil Basak (19).

According to reports, the tragic incident took place when a group of six youths, including Sumit and Abranil, came to Khatkhati from Balijan to celebrate the birthday of one of their friends. While at the Janak Pukhuri area, they decided to take a swim in the Dhansiri River. However, during the swimming session, Sumit and Abranil faced difficulty and eventually drowned.

The local police were immediately alerted and carried out rescue operations. The bodies of the two college students were recovered and sent to Dimapur, Nagaland, where doctors pronounced them brought dead.

Authorities have urged people to take necessary precautions while venturing into water bodies and to be aware of the potential risks associated with swimming in unfamiliar areas.