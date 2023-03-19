24 C
Guwahati
Sunday, March 19, 2023
type here...

Students express anger over paper leak

Assam
Updated:
Avatar photo
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

DALGAON, March 18: Students across the state irked over paper leak. After the Science and MIL papers were leaked, SEBA cancelled the examination and rescheduled the exam date. But the anger of students, parents and common citizens is now visible on the streets.  On Friday, NEMSU activists protested in Dalgaon demanding the sacking of the education minister, while on Saturday, hundreds of students blocked the National Highway 15 in Kharupetia.

- Advertisement -

Angry students shouted slogans against the government, SEBA, and the education minister and demanded the resignation of education Minister Ranoj Pegu. Meanwhile, traffic was disrupted for a long time. However, Dalgaon Circle officer Sameer Chaudhari and top police officers defused the situation and sent the students back home.

PLACES TO VISIT IN INDIA IN MARCH AND APRIL
PLACES TO VISIT IN INDIA IN MARCH AND APRIL
Enchanting places to visit in Arunachal Pradesh
Enchanting places to visit in Arunachal Pradesh
Asian Countries Where Indians Don’t Need Visa
Asian Countries Where Indians Don’t Need Visa
Top 10 Tallest Statues Situated On Earth
Top 10 Tallest Statues Situated On Earth
Avneet Kaur’s Most Elegant And Trendy Blouse Designs
Avneet Kaur’s Most Elegant And Trendy Blouse Designs
- Advertisement -
Avatar photo
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

19 March, 2023 | ePaper

The Hills Times - 0
PLACES TO VISIT IN INDIA IN MARCH AND APRIL Enchanting places to visit in Arunachal Pradesh Asian Countries Where Indians Don’t Need Visa Top 10 Tallest Statues Situated On Earth Avneet Kaur’s Most Elegant And Trendy Blouse Designs