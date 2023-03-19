Students express anger over paper leak

HT Correspondent

DALGAON, March 18: Students across the state irked over paper leak. After the Science and MIL papers were leaked, SEBA cancelled the examination and rescheduled the exam date. But the anger of students, parents and common citizens is now visible on the streets. On Friday, NEMSU activists protested in Dalgaon demanding the sacking of the education minister, while on Saturday, hundreds of students blocked the National Highway 15 in Kharupetia.

Angry students shouted slogans against the government, SEBA, and the education minister and demanded the resignation of education Minister Ranoj Pegu. Meanwhile, traffic was disrupted for a long time. However, Dalgaon Circle officer Sameer Chaudhari and top police officers defused the situation and sent the students back home.