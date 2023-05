BOKAJAN: Nine day Matta Devi Katha Jan Mahayagya and Chandi Mahayagya is being held at Sukhanjan, Bokajan. The religious programme is organised by Neplai village Durga Mandir from April 28 onwards. Matta Devi Katha is being narrated by Pandit Guru Purusutam Upaidhaya. The Maha Yagya is for peace and prosperity.

Longest Tunnels in the World Latest Fee Structure of IIITs in India Famous Tea Estates in Assam Oldest Railways Stations In India Deadliest Roads in the World