Suklabaidya reviews flood relief, rehabilitation work with Hailakandi administration

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 1: Minister for Transport, Fisheries and Excise, Parimal Suklabaidya on Thursday reviewed the flood situation with the district administration.

In a meeting held at the deputy commissioner’s conference hall, minister Suklabaidya reviewed the prevailing flood situation and the measures to be adopted for rehabilitation of the flood affected people. He instructed the deputy commissioner and concerned officials to make a proper assessment of the severely damaged, fully damaged and partially damaged houses before July 15 so that those affected can get assistance before July 25. “All the houses damaged in the first and second waves, including PMAY houses have to be incorporated in the list. No genuine person is to be left out of the list,” Suklabaidya told the district authorities.

As per the instruction of the chief minister, those sheltered in the relief camps will get Rs 3,800 as one-time assistance. “Prepare a proper list before July 5 and include the genuine names of the flood victims. Before the inmates start leaving the camp, the list should be prepared by the administration,” he quipped.

The students housed in relief camps will get Rs 1000 as assistance and free textbooks.

Suklabaidya, who has been assigned to look after flood relief and rehabilitation work in Hailakandi district, directed the administration to constitute a circle level task force covering every revenue village for preparing a proper list of the flood victims and formulating a comprehensive action plan for restoration of the damaged infrastructure, including roads, Anganwadi centres, health centres, embankments, etc., by August 15. “Circle level task force will help to collate information from ground zero for making a proper list of the victims as well as damaged infrastructure,” he added.

Earlier, Suklabaidya along with MP, Mallah, DC and other officials took part in a review meeting on flood relief and rehabilitation chaired by the chief minister through video conference with the district administrations of 17 severely flood affected districts of the state.