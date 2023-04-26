36 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, April 26, 2023
Sulobh Badoria reaches Assam on foot

Assam
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent
SIVASAGAR, April 25: Sulobh Badoria from Manya village in Guna district, Madhya Pradesh, arrived at Sivasagar Sivadoul on Tuesday morning as part of his journey across the country on foot.
Talking to media, Sulobh said that he is overwhelmed to receive cordial and loving hospitality of every Assamese as against illogical hearsay that he once heard of that in Assam, people eat dogs and cats, etc. To prove that wrong, he said that he had undertaken the journey on foot and to narrate his experience back at home. Badoria has so far completed 14,000 kms on foot and will continue his journey throughout the north-east.

The Hills Times
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
