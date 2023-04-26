Sulobh Badoria reaches Assam on foot

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, April 25: Sulobh Badoria from Manya village in Guna district, Madhya Pradesh, arrived at Sivasagar Sivadoul on Tuesday morning as part of his journey across the country on foot.

Talking to media, Sulobh said that he is overwhelmed to receive cordial and loving hospitality of every Assamese as against illogical hearsay that he once heard of that in Assam, people eat dogs and cats, etc. To prove that wrong, he said that he had undertaken the journey on foot and to narrate his experience back at home. Badoria has so far completed 14,000 kms on foot and will continue his journey throughout the north-east.

