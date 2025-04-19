Sunrise Spices celebrates ‘Smritir Rongali’ in city

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, April 18: This Rongali Bihu, ITC Sunrise Spices rekindles the spirit of Assam’s most beloved festival with its evocative campaign, Smritir Rongali—a celebration that brings the sights, sounds, and soul of rural Bihu into the heart of Guwahati.

With Smritir Rongali, Sunrise pays tribute to the timeless traditions of Assamese culture, transforming urban spaces into vibrant hubs of village-style celebration. Designed to evoke a deep sense of nostalgia, the initiative brings alive the warmth, color, and unity of rural Bihu festivities through a vivid tapestry of cultural experiences and modern engagement.

At the heart of this initiative is an immersive, village-inspired Bihu setup that transports city-dwellers straight to the rustic landscapes of Assam. Complete with bamboo huts, haystack displays, earthen lamps, folk melodies, and handcrafted decor, every detail is thoughtfully curated to reflect the charm and authenticity of traditional Bohag Bihu celebrations. It’s not just a visual experience—it’s a heartfelt journey into Assam’s roots, where families and communities come together to reconnect with age-old customs in a festive, familiar atmosphere.

To extend the celebration citywide, Sunrise has partnered with prominent Bihu pandals across key locations including Latashil, Chandmari, Khanapara, and Geetanagar. These pandals will host specially designed tableaus and cultural installations that showcase traditional Bihu rituals in all their glory—from the symbolic Goru Bihu practices and spirited Husori performances to lively Bihu dances and musical sequences, all inspired by the rural festivities that define the season.

This campaign stands as a heartfelt homage to Assam’s rich cultural heritage from Sunrise Spices—an invitation to Guwahati’s residents to rediscover and celebrate the essence of Rongali Bihu in its most authentic form. By bringing village-style Bihu into the city, Sunrise Spices bridges the gap between tradition and modern life, creating a shared space where memories are revived and new ones are made.

Sunrise Spices warmly invites everyone to celebrate Rongali Bihu the Sunrise way—rooted in tradition, rich in culture, and right in the heart of your neighborhood. Come, be part of a celebration that feels just like home, a PR stated.