HT Digital

July 27, Saturday: The Supreme Court has directed the Assam government and the Centre to provide an explanation for the deplorable lack of water and sanitation facilities in the state’s detention camps. This order comes in response to a petition highlighting the inhumane conditions faced by detainees, raising serious human rights concerns.

- Advertisement -

During the hearing, the petitioners presented evidence of the dire conditions within the detention camps, including inadequate access to clean water and sanitation facilities. The Supreme Court, taking cognizance of these reports, expressed grave concern over the health and well-being of the detainees.

A bench led by Justice BR Gavai and Justice CT Ravikumar has given the Assam government and the Centre four weeks to file their responses. The court emphasized the need for immediate remedial measures to ensure that basic human rights are upheld within these facilities.

“The conditions in these detention camps are unacceptable and violate fundamental human rights. The government must take immediate steps to rectify this situation,” the bench remarked.

The Assam government, represented by Advocate General Devajit Saikia, assured the court that steps are being taken to improve conditions in the camps. However, the Supreme Court insisted on a detailed explanation and a timeline for implementing necessary improvements.

- Advertisement -

The issue of detention camps in Assam has been a contentious topic, with numerous reports of inadequate living conditions and human rights violations. This latest directive from the Supreme Court underscores the urgent need for the authorities to address these concerns and ensure the dignity and well-being of all detainees.

Human rights activists and organizations have welcomed the Supreme Court’s intervention, hoping it will lead to meaningful changes in the management and operation of the detention camps. They continue to advocate for the humane treatment of all individuals, regardless of their legal status.

As the Assam government and the Centre prepare their responses, all eyes will be on the forthcoming actions and commitments made to improve the conditions in these detention camps, ensuring they meet basic standards of living and human rights.