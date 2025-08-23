29.6 C
Guwahati
Saturday, August 23, 2025
Suspending AADHAR strong step towards stopping infiltration: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 22: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday reaffirmed his government’s decision to bar the issuance of Aadhaar cards to individuals above 18 years of age in the state, saying the move was aimed at blocking a “major support system” for illegal infiltrators.

 “Being a border state, we deal with a lot of issues and we know how to tackle and fix it. We are taking our fight one step ahead by barring acquiring of Aadhaar by 18+ year olds in Assam, except in rare cases. This will eliminate a major support avenue of the illegal infiltrators,” Sarma said.

The Chief Minister said that Aadhaar had often been misused by infiltrators to establish false citizenship claims, access welfare benefits, and legitimise their presence in the state. By tightening Aadhaar enrolment, he asserted, Assam was protecting itself against demographic threats arising from unchecked illegal migration.

Sarma emphasised that the decision was not intended to deprive genuine Indian citizens but to safeguard the state’s interests. “We will have rare exceptions, but the larger goal is clear—to ensure that no infiltrator gets an Aadhaar card and later uses it as a weapon to claim Indian identity,” he said.

Earlier on Thursday, Sarma announced the measure after a cabinet meeting, stating that Aadhaar registration of adults in Assam will be suspended in next 30 days.

The government’s move follows longstanding concerns over cross-border migration from Bangladesh, which successive governments in the state have described as a threat to the state’s demography, culture, and resources.

The issue has been politically sensitive in Assam for decades, with the National Register of Citizens (NRC) exercise of 2019 also aimed at detecting and excluding illegal migrants. The Aadhaar restriction is now being projected by the BJP-led government as an additional safeguard.

 “People of Assam know the pain of illegal infiltration. Our government has continuously pushed back against this menace. This step will further strengthen our resolve,” Sarma reiterated.

