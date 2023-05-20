26 C
Tanker turns turtle

HT Correspondent
DEMOW, May 19: Under Moran police station, in front of Thowra Gate, on Friday morning a road accident took place.
According to sources, a tanker (AS 01 GC 0410) which was loaded with diesel and petrol was coming from Numaligarh and heading towards Arunachal hit a heap of mud kept in the highway which was kept for construction of the highway. The tanker lost its control and fell down on the highway and the oil spilled all over the road.
Later, the Moran police reached the area and took stock of the situation. Two fire brigades were also kept on standby to avoid any untoward incident at the accident spot.

