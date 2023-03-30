32 C
Thursday, March 30, 2023
Tarpaulin distributed to hailstorm-affected families

HT Correspondent

KOILAMATI, March 29: District Disaster Management team on Wednesday visited Koilamati area in Karbi Anglong district affected by hailstorms and distributed tarpaulin as relief measures to the affected families.

Heavy rain accompanied with hail storms occurred in various areas of Koilamati on Tuesday last, where several dwelling houses, betel nut and banana trees were destroyed. Poultry were also affected.

The District Disaster Management team was led by Bijoy Tisso. The team also took a record of 1,000 families being affected from Tuesday’s incident. Copies of Aadhaar card, PAN card and bank passbook were collected from the affected families for providing relief to them.

